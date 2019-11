Missing person, Christchurch

Police have concerns for the welfare of missing 60-year-old Craig Morris.

Mr Morris was last seen by family in Christchurch about 8pm on Friday 8 November.

He was wearing blue jeans, a beige t-shirt with blue stripes and blue casual shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Morris or have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 191109/3956.

