Over Half a Metre of Rain

MetService forecasters have been busy this week, as a series of fronts and troughs brought significant rain. The largest accumulations were seen on the West Coast of the South Island, where several weather stations recorded over half a meter during the past seven days.

Meteorologist Andrew James explains, "Such large amounts of rain are due to a north to northwest flow ahead of these fronts. This dragged down warm and moist air from the subtropics. Warmer air can hold a lot of moisture, which can lead to significant amounts of rain."

The warm air also resulted in some hot temperatures. 28.3C on Thursday was the equal hottest November day at Hamilton Airport, and many other towns felt the heat. Timaru, Napier and Hastings all reached 29C on Friday.

The same system dragged smoke and dust from Australian bushfires across New Zealand. While this does not affect the temperature, dust turned skies a pale orange and was deposited on cars in parts of the South Island yesterday. Also, kiwis who were up early enough would have seen a redder than usual sunrise this morning.

Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in place for parts of the North Island as the system moves northwards, and everywhere in New Zealand is expected to get some wet weather today. Thunderstorms are also forecast for parts of northern and central New Zealand today and Monday.

A southwest flow covers Aotearoa by the end of Monday, with rain easing to showers and then clearing from the south during Monday and Tuesday. However, another front moves up the South Island from Wednesday.

