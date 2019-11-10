Ashburton homicide investigation progressing

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested:

The investigation into the death of a 23-year-old man at a property in McDonald Street, Netherby, is progressing.

A forensic examination at the address is continuing and the examination of a vehicle removed from the scene yesterday will begin this afternoon.

Police are working through the information collected and are assessing its relevance.

We would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can assist with the investigation is urged to call Police 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

