"Serious assault, Rotorua"

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault in Koutu, Rotorua this morning.

A 17-year-old was taken to Rotorua Hospital after receiving stab wounds outside a residential address on Frank Street around 2.30am.

He remains in a critical condition and Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

"We want to hear from anyone who was at that address or in the area early Sunday morning," says Detective Sergeant Tony Colby.

“Cordons are in place at the scene and there will be a larger Police presence in the area.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident.”

Anyone who has information that may assist this investigation is urged to call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

