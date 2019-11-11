Boating incident, Onemana
Monday, 11 November 2019, 6:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have responded this afternoon to a
report of two people being found near Pokohino Beach,
Onemana, having been earlier involved in a boating
incident.
Police were called about 1pm.
One person was
sadly found deceased, while the other was airlifted from the
area in a moderate condition.
The death will be referred
to the
Coroner.
ENDS
