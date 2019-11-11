Boating incident, Onemana

Emergency services have responded this afternoon to a report of two people being found near Pokohino Beach, Onemana, having been earlier involved in a boating incident.

Police were called about 1pm.

One person was sadly found deceased, while the other was airlifted from the area in a moderate condition.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

