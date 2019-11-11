Police statement on sentencing for murder of Alex Latimer
Monday, 11 November 2019, 10:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The sentencing of two men in the Napier High Court today has
provided the family of Alex Latimer with a sense of
justice.
James Webby and David Lothian were sentenced to
lengthy terms of imprisonment today for the 2018 murder of
Mr Latimer at Te Haroto, north of Napier.
"On behalf of
the Latimer family, I can say that some degree of closure
has occurred for them today," says Detective Sergeant Darren
Pritchard of Hawke's Bay Police, who headed the inquiry.
"Police are also happy with the outcome of today's
sentencing. The death of Mr Latimer was a needless tragedy
that will forever leave a void in his family."
The Latimer
family have requested privacy and media are respectfully
asked to refrain from contacting
them.
