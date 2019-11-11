Deep Stream Update - 10.30am
Monday, 11 November 2019, 10:41 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire at Deep Stream south of Otago is contained.
As
of last night the fire had burnt an estimated 4664 hectares.
Today we will be using thermal imaging camera over the
fire grounds to continue our search for hotspot, grounds
crews will then be deployed to put these out.
As well as
the ground there are four helicopters assisting.
© Scoop Media
