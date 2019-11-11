Christ Church Cathedral to host Prince Charles

11 November 2019 - For immediate use

The Right Reverend Dr Peter Carrell, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch, and the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project team are delighted to be hosting His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales during his 22 November visit to Christchurch.

His Royal Highness will attend a small reception, followed by a site tour of Christ Church Cathedral.

“The opportunity to host The Prince of Wales means a great deal to the Anglican Diocese and to the team reinstating the Cathedral, and underscores the significance of the project,” says Bishop Peter.

Christchurch and the Anglican Cathedral have strong links to the United Kingdom, The Church of England and to the Royal Family. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened the Cathedral’s Visitor Centre in 1995 with other members of the Royal Family having worshipped in the Cathedral since the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York first attended a service there in 1901.

“There will be a private reception for key project supporters, and then The Prince will tour the Cathedral site,” says Bishop Peter.

The Cathedral is one of the city’s treasures, both as a place of Anglican worship that opens its doors to all in the community, while also being a nationally recognised heritage building – a group one listing with the Christchurch City Council and Category one with Heritage New Zealand.

“We know that The Princes of Wales is deeply committed and knowledgeable about heritage and architecture and we very much look forward to showcasing the Cathedral’s heritage and discussing reinstatement plans,” says Bishop Peter.

Physical work on the Cathedral site is expected to get underway in April next year. The first step is to stabilise the Cathedral ahead of reinstatement.

The reinstated Cathedral will look very similar, retaining many heritage features. It will also be safer, more functional, flexible and comfortable, better equipped for the future, including stronger connections with the story of the Māori Church in the South Island.

