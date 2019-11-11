Culture and Stakeholder Relationships focus of Roundtable

Culture and Stakeholder Relationships focus of Auckland sport and recreation Chairs’ Roundtable

Aktive’s recent Chairs’ Roundtable saw National and Regional Sport Organisation and sector organisation Chairs focus on ‘Culture and Stakeholder Relationships.’

Co-hosted by Aktive and Simpson Grierson and supported by Sport New Zealand, the event included a panel discussion with Liz Dawson MNZM, Professional Director and Chair of the Women’s Cricket World Cup; and Graham Child, Aktive Chair and Chartered Accountant.

Dr Sarah Sandley, CEO, Aktive introduced the panel, highlighting the importance of a strong culture and effective stakeholder relationships to organisations.

"Culture and stakeholder relationships can help or hinder an organisation achieving its strategic priorities," said Dr Sandley. "People are the foundation of these aspects so it is imperative to bring them on the organisational journey."

Ms Dawson elaborated on this point stating: "Culture and stakeholder relationships are not about power and control. Sustainability, stewardship and service are key; and wellbeing is vitally important."

Adding to this, Mr Child said: "The board of a sport and recreation organisation should never lose its sport. There must be an unwavering focus on the customer which, in this sector, includes members, players, coaches, referees, administrators and supporters."

The question and answer session provided further insights with discussion around developing organisational culture, as well as practical tips for how to realise performance potential through fostering stakeholder relationships.

"In order to support these aspects, a board must execute basic skills and decision making, and often do these things under pressure," said Mr Child.

Dr Sandley acknowledged Ms Dawson and Mr Child, noting another informative and successful Chairs’ Roundtable: "Thanks to an experienced panel and pertinent audience questions, this event provided valuable discussion and practical ideas to assist with building a strong organisational culture and effective stakeholder relationships which support a clear customer focus and organisational success."

Aktive launched the Chairs’ Roundtable in 2016 to recognise the importance of chairs as leaders in a challenging sector, to help their development, and to connect sport and recreation chairs. For more information visit www.aktive.org.nz

