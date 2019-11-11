Deep Stream update - 2pm 11/11/19

Please find attached our latest update.

Update 2pm 11 November 2019 – Deep Stream



Fire and Emergency New Zealand has remapped the burn area of the blaze and now estimate it to be about 5000 hectares.

It hasn’t grown in size, we have just reviewed the burn area and its size.

A number of hotspots have been identified and the crews are currently working on these.

The fire and conditions have been challenging and one firefighter did suffer from possible hypothermia, although she is now medically well.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

