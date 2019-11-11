Deep Stream update - 2pm 11/11/19
Monday, 11 November 2019, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Please find attached our latest update.
Update 2pm 11
November 2019 – Deep Stream
Fire and Emergency
New Zealand has remapped the burn area of the blaze and now
estimate it to be about 5000 hectares.
It hasn’t grown
in size, we have just reviewed the burn area and its
size.
A number of hotspots have been identified and the
crews are currently working on these.
The fire and
conditions have been challenging and one firefighter did
suffer from possible hypothermia, although she is now
medically
well.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols
The footage showed two officers, at least one with a Glock pistol, talking to a man sitting in a car on the side of the road. No other police cars or officers can be seen.
Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions".
They said he was known to have carried firearms, but he was not charged with any gun offences in this case. They also said that the Armed Response Teams could more broadly undertake "preventative patrolling" in "high risk" locations. More>>