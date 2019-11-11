Kāpiti Arts Trail 2019 draws out art lovers







Sonia Savage, SAVAGEART



A successful Kāpiti Arts Trail 2019 has wrapped up with people from the Wellington region and beyond taking in a spectacular range of Kāpiti art over the two weekends.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Arts advisor Rosie Salas says there was a great vibe on the Trail this year with many venues “humming”.

“Beautiful weather the first weekend brought many people out and despite a late spring rainstorm on Sunday visitors still hit the trail, with many also taking away some wonderful Kāpiti Art,” Ms Salas says.

“Visitors appreciated the opportunity to talk to the artists in their studio and see them in action, and others really enjoyed the convenience of seeing several artists and their work in shared studios, galleries, and hubs.

“A full report on this year’s Trail is still a few weeks away but early feedback from artists and visitors suggests this was a really good year for attracting visitors to the district and in sales - lots of people left with a piece of Kāpiti art.”

