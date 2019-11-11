Name release - Boating incident, Onemana
Monday, 11 November 2019, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man
who died following a boating incident near Onemana, which
was reported to Police yesterday (10 November).
He was
73-year-old Alwyn Keith Klein, known as Keith, of
Whangamata.
Our thoughts are with Keith’s family and
friends.
His death has been referred to the
Coroner.
