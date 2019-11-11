Name release - Boating incident, Onemana

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a boating incident near Onemana, which was reported to Police yesterday (10 November).

He was 73-year-old Alwyn Keith Klein, known as Keith, of Whangamata.

Our thoughts are with Keith’s family and friends.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.





