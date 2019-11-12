Police appeal for sightings of missing Hillcrest woman
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for sightings of missing Hillcrest
woman Kate Bush.
Kate, aged 25, was wearing black trousers
and a black "Mickey Mouse" hoodie when last seen.
Her car,
a 2011 red Toyota Yaris, was located this morning in the
carpark at Lake Pupuke.
Kate's family and Police have
significant concerns for her welfare.
We would like to
hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Kate or her
car - registration number GER875 - in the last few
days.
Please call Police immediately if you can
help.
Police have been searching in the Lake Pupuke area
today, and will continue to do so tomorrow.
