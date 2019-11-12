Police appeal for sightings of missing Hillcrest woman

Police are appealing for sightings of missing Hillcrest woman Kate Bush.

Kate, aged 25, was wearing black trousers and a black "Mickey Mouse" hoodie when last seen.

Her car, a 2011 red Toyota Yaris, was located this morning in the carpark at Lake Pupuke.

Kate's family and Police have significant concerns for her welfare.

We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Kate or her car - registration number GER875 - in the last few days.

Please call Police immediately if you can help.

Police have been searching in the Lake Pupuke area today, and will continue to do so tomorrow.





