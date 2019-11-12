Wellington Police remind cyclists to secure bicycles

Inspector Wade Jennings: Wellington Area Prevention Manager

In the last few months Wellington Police have received numerous reports of bicycles stolen by opportunistic thieves throughout the CBD.

Despite two youths being arrested and an ongoing investigation, bikes are still being targeted.

Wellington Police know that Wellingtonians love to bike to work, as well as bike for leisure, and we want to prevent further thefts.

Importantly, we need your help.

A number of the bikes stolen recently were unlocked, or left unsecured in carports or on properties.

Taking the time to secure your bike is the best way to prevent it being stolen.

We recommend a solid D-lock for securing your bike, as some smaller bike locks are easily cut through.

When applicable, store your bike in a secure area off the street.

If you have information about stolen bicycles, please call Wellington Police on 105.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you see a crime taking place, call 111 immediately.





