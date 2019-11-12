Journal Evidencing Positive Transformation Release Latest

Te Whānau o Waipareira has released its third issue of a journal that evidences positive transformation for Māori and indigenous communities. Te Kura Nui o Waipareira Journal is an online resource that brings together frontline Whānau Ora workers, health practitioners, and researchers from New Zealand and around the world.



The first of its kind, the journal is collectively produced with Massey University and aims to inform and educate on practices and theories around Māori wellbeing. Professor Meihana Durie, Head of Māori Studies at Massey University and co-editor of Te Kura Nui o Waipareira, describes the uniqueness of the journal as being “the voices on the ground, that’s what differentiates Te Kura Nui o Waipareira from some other academic journals, which are generally written by academics who don’t necessarily have that engagement at ground level. It’s a real honour to be able to learn about the type of activities and work that people are doing to improve outcomes for Māori whānau.”



The third issue of the journal is guided by the theory of Kotahitanga, which is the Māori word for unity, or collective action. CEO of Te Whānau o Waipareira John Tamihere sees the journal as providing a lens to share the successes of the community. “It is an extension of the work that Te Whānau o Waipareira already does, serving and advocating for families in our community and beyond,” he said. “The journal acts as a way to invite others to share in and contribute – that is the essence of the journal and the essence of kotahitanga.”



The journal highlights the efficacy of programmes that are delivered by Māori, for Māori and with Māori. Articles provide evidence from practitioners delivering new and innovative programmes, as well as participating families, and facilitates discussion from those who are the driving force behind the inception of holistic and whānau-centred strategies.

The journal offers relevant insight for government, health and social service providers, practitioners and academics.



Te Kura Nui o Waipareira is an open-access, internet-based journal series: https://wairesearch.waipareira.com/research-journal/

