Have you seen Siaumau Lote Telea?

Masterton Police are appealing for sightings of missing 25-year-old Siaumau Lote Telea.

He was last seen by family in Masterton about 2.30pm on Thursday 5 November.

He was wearing a long sleeved white cotton crew neck shirt, blue navy shorts, and sometimes wears a plain black and white beanie.

Mr Lote Telea’s lack of contact is unusual and Police have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Lote Telea or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file number 191107/7298.



You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-siaumau-lote-telea

ends

© Scoop Media

