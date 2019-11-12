Have you seen Siaumau Lote Telea?
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Masterton Police are appealing for sightings of missing
25-year-old Siaumau Lote Telea.
He was last seen by family
in Masterton about 2.30pm on Thursday 5 November.
He was
wearing a long sleeved white cotton crew neck shirt, blue
navy shorts, and sometimes wears a plain black and white
beanie.
Mr Lote Telea’s lack of contact is unusual and
Police have concerns for his wellbeing.
Anyone who may
have seen Mr Lote Telea or has any information on his
whereabouts is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file
number 191107/7298.
You can also view this release,
including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-siaumau-lote-telea
ends
