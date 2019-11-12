Victoria Park Market lights up for Christmas!

12 November 2019

Experience the magic of a Kiwi Christmas right in the heart of Auckland

VPM Xmas PicThe iconic Victoria Park Market is lighting up for Christmas throughout December and Santa will be in residence each night to welcome families and pose for Christmas photos.

“So many people have fond memories of Victoria Park Market in it’s heyday, this is a chance for a whole new generation to create special Christmas memories at one of Auckland’s most historic landmarks,” says Deborah Delaney, spokesperson for VPM.

In addition to regular Christmas trading, every Thursday night in December Victoria Park Market will be home to a special family focused European style Christmas market. Visitors can enjoy the festive lighting, food and craft stalls, Santa’s grotto, face painting, live entertainment and street performers.

Located just metres from the base of Ponsonby’s Franklin Road, Victoria Park Market will offer an exciting Christmas themed destination designed to extend

the magic of the nearby Franklin Road Lights which attracts tens of thousands of people to the area every year.

The Thursday night Christmas markets will offer an eclectic variety of gourmet food and refreshments from stalls and restaurants and a range of unique crafts and

affordable gifts making it easy for visitors to indulge in early Christmas shopping.

Featuring the tallest chimney in Auckland, the historic site will be home to Santa and his helpers; and the chance for kids - young and old - to be photographed

with Santa is guaranteed to be a popular drawcard.

Christmas time at Victoria Park Market promises to be a sensory celebration and a must-see, feel-good experience for people of all ages.

