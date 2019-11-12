Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāi Tūāhuriri looks forward to Royal visit

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

2 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀOHO – MEDIA RELEASE

Ngāi Tūāhuriri looks forward to visit from Prince Charles and Camilla to Tuahiwi Marae.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri Ūpoko, Dr Te Maire Tau, is looking forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, to Tuahiwi Marae on Friday the 22nd of November 2019.

“On behalf of Ngāi Tūahuriri and Ngāi Tahu whānui, we welcome Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles and Camilla, to our marae and to our community. This is another opportunity for us to engage with the Royal Family, and for Prince Charles and Camilla to hear from our elders and our rangatahi (youth) on the aspirations we have for the wider Christchurch community, to build a place guided by faith, hope, and love for all people,” says Dr Tau.

Ngāi Tūahuriri worked with the Muslim Community after the tragic events of March 15, and also worked with the wider community of Christchurch after the earthquakes in 2010 and 2011. “Our role, as the tangata whenua of the city of Christchurch is to exemplify the proverbial utterance of our former Ūpoko (traditional head of family) Pita Te Hori who said ‘kia atawhai ki te tangata’ – to look after the people of Christchurch, and those who visit us,” says Dr Tau. “We look forward to hosting Prince Charles and Camilla in our place, on our marae, with our community leaders, and in partnership with local councils and Mayors.”

Prince Charles and Camilla will be officially welcomed with a pōwhiri and will hear presentations from Ngāi Tūahuriri about the successful partnerships with local councils, agencies and organisations which have helped to provide positive outcomes for the people and environment of Christchurch and Canterbury. They will also receive presentations from rangatahi of Ngāi Tūahuriri, before receiving a high-tea with the elders of Ngāi Tūahuriri and invited guests. “E te uri ariki, e te tama ā Kūini Irihāpeti te tuarua, tauti mai rā. We look forward to seeing you at Tuahiwi Marae next month,” says Dr Tau.

ENDS

