SkyCity thanks firefighter’s and emergency services

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 12:21 pm
To acknowledge the considerable efforts of the fire and emergency services teams that assisted with the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire, all revenue generated from Sky Tower admissions on Sunday 17 November will be donated to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Graeme Stephens, CEO of SkyCity Entertainment Group says, “In very challenging circumstances, our firefighters and emergency services have done a phenomenal job, which they should all be very proud of.

“A small way for us to say thank you, is to give back to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, a charity which Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has selected and proudly supported, alongside SkyCity, for the past 15 years,” says Mr Stephens.

Peter Fergusson, CEO of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand says, “A cloud with a silver lining has risen from the devastating fire at the New Zealand International Conference Centre.

“The kind gesture of SkyCity, to recognise the firefighters involved, and the generosity of FENZ to select Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand as their chosen charity - is humbling and very special.

“Our relationship with SkyCity, FENZ and our beloved firefighters from all over the country has already raised almost $10 million for blood cancer patients in the past 15 years. This latest gesture reflects the true depth of partnership – and our ongoing admiration for the Firefighters on the front line who make a massive difference to our families and their communities. Thank you for supporting us,” says Mr Fergusson.

SkyCity also wishes to thank local authorities and the Auckland Community for the messages of support and generous offers of help over the past few weeks.

The Sky Tower will be open on Sunday from 8:30am until 10:30pm, with last tickets sold to last entry at 10pm.


