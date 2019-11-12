Body recovered from vehicle, Rangitoto Road
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Kuiti Police have recovered a body from a vehicle in
the Mangaokewa Stream.
The vehicle was reported this
morning at around 10.30am, by Rangitoto Road, partially
submerged in high waters.
Police are working to identify
the body and enquiries are ongoing.
The death will be
referred to the Coroner.
We ask that motorists avoid the
area at this
time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations