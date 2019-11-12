Body recovered from vehicle, Rangitoto Road

Te Kuiti Police have recovered a body from a vehicle in the Mangaokewa Stream.

The vehicle was reported this morning at around 10.30am, by Rangitoto Road, partially submerged in high waters.

Police are working to identify the body and enquiries are ongoing.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

We ask that motorists avoid the area at this time.

