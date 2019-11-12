Appeal for information following Christchurch burglary

Please attribute to Detective Craig Lattimore, Christchurch:

Christchurch Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery at a service station on Bealey Avenue, Christchurch.

An armed person entered the premises at 12.12am on 30 October and demanded cash and cigarettes from a staff member.

The person was wearing a dark hoodie and had their face concealed.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, the person fled on foot towards Barbados St.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information that may assist this investigation to call Police on 105 quoting file number 191030/6361.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

