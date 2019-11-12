Auckland Police to hold firearm collection events

Auckland firearm holders have multiple opportunities to hand-in their prohibited firearms and parts up until the amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There is a collection event on in Auckland almost every day until 20 December 2019. No more excuses - Police are encouraging everyone to get in soon and to tell their mates.

Avoid the queues in December and get paid in time for Christmas.

Don’t risk being prosecuted and losing your firearms licence by not handing-in.

Collection events for the next 2 weeks include the following:

Sunday 17 Nov - Wellsford Community Centre from 10am-2pm

Sunday 17 Nov – Papakura Rugby Football Club from 10am-2pm

Mon 18 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 9am-3pm

Mon 18 Nov – Trusts Arena, from 9am-2pm

Tues 19 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 1pm-7pm

Tues 19 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Wed 20 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 1pm-7pm

Thurs 21 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 9am-3pm

Fri 22 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Sat 23 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Sun 24 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Sun 24 Nov - Manurewa Rugby Club from 10am-2pm.

Keep checking Police’s website for more details of future events or call 0800 311 311 for more information.





