Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Police to hold firearm collection events

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland firearm holders have multiple opportunities to hand-in their prohibited firearms and parts up until the amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There is a collection event on in Auckland almost every day until 20 December 2019. No more excuses - Police are encouraging everyone to get in soon and to tell their mates.

Avoid the queues in December and get paid in time for Christmas.

Don’t risk being prosecuted and losing your firearms licence by not handing-in.

Collection events for the next 2 weeks include the following:

Sunday 17 Nov - Wellsford Community Centre from 10am-2pm

Sunday 17 Nov – Papakura Rugby Football Club from 10am-2pm

Mon 18 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 9am-3pm

Mon 18 Nov – Trusts Arena, from 9am-2pm

Tues 19 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 1pm-7pm

Tues 19 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Wed 20 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 1pm-7pm

Thurs 21 Nov – Manurewa Rugby Club from 9am-3pm

Fri 22 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Sat 23 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Sun 24 Nov – Trusts Arena from 9am-2pm

Sun 24 Nov - Manurewa Rugby Club from 10am-2pm.

Keep checking Police’s website for more details of future events or call 0800 311 311 for more information.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn’t Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question...

Its more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold, while along the way reviving all the ancient stereotypes about the centre-left being implacably hostile to rural New Zealand. More>>

 

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

Discussion Doc: 'Firearm Prohibition Orders' Power For Police

“In practice this may mean a person subject to a FPO could not live in or visit a property where firearms are held, even if the firearm owner is licensed. They could not be in a vehicle which is carrying a firearm. They could not go hunting even under supervision..." More>>

ALSO:

Police: Armed Response Team In Low Level Arrest, 'Preventative' Patrols

Police later said the stop was entirely appropriate, and resulted in the man being arrested without incident for "breaching conditions". More>>

ALSO:

Children's Commissioner Comment: Damning Oranga Tamariki Review Of Uplift Case

“The practice review released by Oranga Tamariki today is rigorous and robust. However, it describes a litany of failure at every step. It is a damning indictment of inadequate social work practice. Many social workers will welcome the light being shone on this case." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Commissioner: ‘Huge’ Data Gaps Undermine Stewardship

Environment Commissioner Simon Upton says ‘huge’ gaps in data and knowledge undermine our stewardship of the environment and is calling for concerted action to improve the system. More>>

  • Image via Out-Link - Focusing Aotearoa New Zealand’s environmental reporting system
  • Science Media Centre - Measuring changes to our environment – Expert Reaction
  • Local Govt NZ - LGNZ backs call for better environmental reporting
  • Environmental Defence Society - EDS endorses Commissioner for the Environment’s report
  • Federated Farmers - Environment data gaps no basis for current policy swings
    • work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     