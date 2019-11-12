Firearm dealer hand-ins to end this month

By 30 November, participating firearm dealers will no longer run a collection service from their premises as part of the prohibited firearms and parts amnesty and buy-back scheme.

It is important that firearms holders contact their local dealer to confirm their last collection day.

As of 8 November 2019, 41 approved licensed dealers had collected over 3,500 prohibited firearms on behalf of NZ Police.

This channel provided firearms holders with another mechanism of handing-in prohibited items, with feedback saying the process was quick and easy, and the Police staff who worked out of the dealers described as polite, efficient and calm.

Hunting and Fishing has said that their customers have found the process easy and that being able to hand-in at a location firearm holders know, with people they have known for a long time, has been really great for them.

Dealers will now shift into the busy Christmas period, with retail being more of a focus of their businesses.

Firearms holders can still hand-in prohibited items at over 200 local collection events across the country in the run-up to the amnesty and buy-back ending on 20 December 2019.

If firearm holders would like to use their local dealer for hand-in until the end of the month, the Police website has information on how to do this.

Most importantly, people need to complete the online notification before going.

NZ Police would like to thank all participating dealers for putting their hand up to assist with the buy-back and amnesty.

For more information, please go to www.police.govt.nz or phone 0800 311 311.





© Scoop Media

