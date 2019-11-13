Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Venture Taranaki to continue to grow Curious Minds

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki


The Curious Minds Participatory Science Platform has supported 39 community science projects throughout Taranaki, across 16 science and technology disciplines. That number is set to increase with an extension to the programme announced this week.

Led by Venture Taranaki and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Curious Minds works with school and community groups who have questions or ideas that can be explored or tested with science. Teams partner with the science or technology expertise to help them engage with science and understand more about topics relevant to them.

To date more than 1,000 people have been involved in the programme, working with 70 science and technology experts on projects throughout the region – from Ngamatapouri in the South to Opunake in the West, Tongaporutu in the North, and Makahu in the East.

“Curious Minds has been running in Taranaki since 2015 and has worked on a wonderfully diverse range of projects in every corner of the region,” says Michelle Jordan, General Manager Business, Partnerships and Skills at Venture Taranaki.

“Our community is harnessing science and technology to do some amazing things and it is great that we can continue to offer Curious Minds in Taranaki.”

The potential of the programme is demonstrated by Ngamatapouri School, whose eight students are running a project to monitor the Waitotara River’s water quality, path and river levels, which could ultimately warn downstream communities of an impending flood. This led to them winning a TRC environmental award.

Recent projects have also included the generation of sustainable energy to power electric vehicles, monitoring and mapping of the critically endangered long-tail bat population in central Taranaki, and an analysis of spring waters on Mount Taranaki to build knowledge of the current state of volcanic activity of Te Maunga.

“To date $680,000 has been invested into a remarkably diverse range of local science projects. A further $308,000 will enable even more projects to be undertaken over the next two years,” Michelle says.

“We invite community, school, and any other groups to get in touch with Venture Taranaki to see how their projects could access this programme.”

“There are three criteria for projects – the have to be educationally valuable, locally relevant, and scientifically robust. We can work with people to develop their ideas and make an application,” says Michelle.

The Curious Minds Participatory Science Platform is now open for applications for projects to be undertaken in 2020. For more information or to apply, visit:
http://business.taranaki.info/Innovate/PSP-and-Curious-Minds.aspx

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 