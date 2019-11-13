Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearms collection events continue in Waikato

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Firearms collection events continue in Waikato – get in before it’s too late

Waikato firearms holders have multiple opportunities to hand-in their prohibited firearms and parts up before the amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There are many more collection events in the Waikato before then - Police is encouraging everyone to get in soon and to tell their mates.

Avoid the queues in December and get paid in time for Christmas.

Don’t risk being prosecuted and losing your firearms licence by not handing in.

Collection events across Waikato over the next two weeks include:

Wednesday, 13 November at Waihi Athletic Rugby Club, Waihi from 10am-2pm
Friday, 15 November at Matamata Racing Club, Matamata from 11am-3pm
Saturday, 16 November at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton from 10am-3pm
Tuesday, 19 November at Waipa Racecourse, te Awamutu from 11am-3pm
Thursday 21 November at Thistle Association Club Rooms, Huntly from 10am-3pm
Saturday, 23 November and Sunday 24 November at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton from 10am-3pm.
Keep checking Police’s website for more details of future events or call 0800 311 311 for more information.

