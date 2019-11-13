Firearms collection events continue in Waikato

Firearms collection events continue in Waikato – get in before it’s too late

Waikato firearms holders have multiple opportunities to hand-in their prohibited firearms and parts up before the amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There are many more collection events in the Waikato before then - Police is encouraging everyone to get in soon and to tell their mates.

Avoid the queues in December and get paid in time for Christmas.

Don’t risk being prosecuted and losing your firearms licence by not handing in.

Collection events across Waikato over the next two weeks include:

Wednesday, 13 November at Waihi Athletic Rugby Club, Waihi from 10am-2pm

Friday, 15 November at Matamata Racing Club, Matamata from 11am-3pm

Saturday, 16 November at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton from 10am-3pm

Tuesday, 19 November at Waipa Racecourse, te Awamutu from 11am-3pm

Thursday 21 November at Thistle Association Club Rooms, Huntly from 10am-3pm

Saturday, 23 November and Sunday 24 November at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton from 10am-3pm.

Keep checking Police’s website for more details of future events or call 0800 311 311 for more information.

