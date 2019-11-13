Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police release footage in Browns Bay assault investigation

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, Waitemata East Area Investigations Manager:

Police have released CCTV footage as they continue to appeal to the public for information into an incident where a woman was assaulted on a walking track near Browns Bay last Friday.

The victim, aged in her mid-20’s, was on the walking track between Browns Bay Road and Beechwood Road at around 4.40pm when she was assaulted from behind in an unprovoked attack by a male offender, who fled the scene on foot.

The offender was described by the victim as Maori, mid-20’s, around 5’ 10” tall and overweight.

He was described as wearing a baseball cap and a dark short-sleeved top.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man who was on Beechwood Road around the time of the assault.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill says Police want to speak to this man, who we believe can assist our enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises this man or has information about his identity is asked to contact Police immediately.”

Police are also investigating two other incidents on the North Shore where women were assaulted on a walking track between Murrays Bay and Rothesay Bay in October.

Police are investigating the possibility that these three incidents are linked.

“I want to reassure the community that we have a large team of detectives working on these investigations to find whoever is responsible.

“We have received some information from members of the public that we are looking into.

We want to thank those in our community who have contacted Police with information.

“We have increased our Police presence in the area and our Police officers have been talking to local residents to see if anyone has noticed any suspicious activity.

“We also want to remind the public, particularly people exercising alone on the walking tracks around the East Coast Bays area, to be alert of your surroundings and call 111 immediately if they see anything suspicious,” says Detective Senior Sergeant McNeill.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents or the man shown in the CCTV footage to contact Police by phoning 105 quoting file number 191108/3003 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 