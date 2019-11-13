Update: Police seek help following Invercargill robbery

Police is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the person in CCTV footage captured during an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

Around 3am on Saturday 9 November a man entered the Collingwood Foodcentre on North Road, Invercargill, and threatened two staff members with a knife before leaving with cash and pouches of tobacco.

The alleged offender is described as a Pakeha man in his late teens or early twenties, about 182cm tall and of a thin build.

He was wearing a white hoodie, light blue or grey jeans/chinos, black gloves, a black balaclava or stocking, black sunglasses, and black shoes with no brand markings.

He was weilding a long, orange-handled knife.

Following the robbery the alleged offender was seen travelling north on North Road.

Police would like to speak to the man seen in these images and asks anyone who recognises him, or has any other information that may assist, to call 105 and quote file number 191109/3839.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

