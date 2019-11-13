Update – One dead following Awakeri crash
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise one person has died following the
serious crash near Awakeri this morning.
Two others have
been seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash which was
reported to Police around 8:15am.
A Serious Crash Unit
examination is underway and SH 30 is expected to remain
closed until mid-afternoon
today.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
