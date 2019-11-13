Auckland named a world leader in urban mobility

Auckland Transport media release

13 November 2019

Auckland named a world leader in urban mobility



Auckland has been named as a world leader in urban mobility.

Out of 31 international cities, Auckland has ranked second on the City Mobility Index - according to Kantar's Mobility Futures study.

This study measured the ease of movement around and through the urban area.

It considered income equality, transport costs versus income, public transport network versus population size, availability of public transport and motorisation rate.

The study was based on more than 20,000 commuter interviews across the 31 cities, along with in-depth interviews with 53 leading mobility experts from around the world.

The study aims to inform urban transport planning and help shape business strategies - for both new and existing players in the transport and mobility sectors.

Auckland Transport’s (AT) executive general manager of integrated networks, Mark Lambert, says that the report reinforces the view that the transport authority should become the shared mobility enabler and integrator.

“It is pleasing to see where Auckland ranked against some major cities in the world for urban mobility, on the back of recent significant change and investment in Auckland’s public transport.

“Cities need to focus limited resources - in terms of cost effective and efficient ways to progress urban mobility - including shared mobility. This is the approach AT has taken with the redesign of a connected and integrated public transport system across new bus services, along with the rail upgrade and the AT HOP ticketing system. This resulted in record increases in the use of public transport.”

To download the full report, see http://www.tnsglobal.com/what-



© Scoop Media

