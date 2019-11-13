Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland named a world leader in urban mobility

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport media release
13 November 2019

Auckland named a world leader in urban mobility


Auckland has been named as a world leader in urban mobility.

Out of 31 international cities, Auckland has ranked second on the City Mobility Index -  according to Kantar's Mobility Futures study.

This study measured the ease of movement around and through the urban area.

It considered income equality, transport costs versus income, public transport network versus population size, availability of public transport and motorisation rate.

The study was based on more than 20,000 commuter interviews across the 31 cities, along with in-depth interviews with 53 leading mobility experts from around the world.

The study aims to inform urban transport planning and help shape business strategies - for both new and existing players in the transport and mobility sectors.

Auckland Transport’s (AT) executive general manager of integrated networks, Mark Lambert, says that the report reinforces the view that the transport authority should become the shared mobility enabler and integrator.

“It is pleasing to see where Auckland ranked against some major cities in the world for urban mobility, on the back of recent significant change and investment in Auckland’s public transport.

“Cities need to focus limited resources - in terms of cost effective and efficient ways to progress urban mobility - including shared mobility.  This is the approach AT has taken with the redesign of a connected and integrated public transport system across new bus services, along with the rail upgrade and the AT HOP ticketing system. This resulted in record increases in the use of public transport.”

To download the full report, see http://www.tnsglobal.com/what-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will:
• Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres.
• Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits...
• Introduce tighter controls on carbine conversion kits for airsoft pistols...
• Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver...
• Clarify the regulation-making powers of the Arms Act in order to respond to new manufacturing technologies More>>

 
 

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

Queensland Fires: NZ Firefighters Helping Battle Blazes

Twenty-one New Zealand firefighters are departing for Australia to help fight the wild fires that have been raging in Queensland for the past nine weeks. More>>

ALSO:

In NZ:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 