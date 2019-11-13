Starship supporter partnership realises IdealCup mission



New Zealand reusable cup company IdealCup has announced its new long-term supporter partnership with the Starship Foundation.

The Starship Foundation supports Starship Hospital, which has more than 135,000 patient visits each year, and provides a lifeline for Kiwi children and families all over New Zealand.

Starship-branded IdealCups will be on sale at Auckland Hospital from this month for $20 each, with $10 from each sale going directly to the Starship Foundation. The cups are also available online at www.idealcup.co.nz/starship. The cup sales collaboration is the first of several in the partnership between IdealCup and Starship Foundation.

“At IdealCup we thought long and hard about who would make the perfect partner for us to work alongside in order to support Kiwi families in a practical way, and work towards our objective of reducing the number of single-use cups that go to landfill,” says IdealCup co-owner Stephanie Fry.

“Starship is an organisation we respect highly for all the vital work it does to help Kiwi kids. The opportunity to partner with Starship really does make our hearts swell and is a perfect fit with our own values,” says Stephanie.

“To be able to help kids in need to have better and brighter futures, and to be a part of Starship’s powerful legacy is a privilege.”

Starship Foundation chief executive Aisha Daji Punga says that the Foundation is honoured to have IdealCup join its family of supporters.

“We are thrilled that this passionate Kiwi owned and operated company leading the way in sustainability has chosen to partner with us,” says Aisha. “The Starship-branded IdealCup is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to be working together for the benefit of our children and our planet.”

For more information go to: www.idealcup.co.nz

© Scoop Media

