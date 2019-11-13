Mayor Boult Welcomes Air New Zealand CBD Trial
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed
the Air New Zealand announcement of a CBD-based check-in and
bag drop trial.
Mayor Boult recognised that this would be
an opportunity to encourage people onto public transport
once free of their luggage.
“Where travellers have had
to rely on taxis or rental cars to get to the airport,
rather than face hauling three weeks’ worth of luggage
onto a bus, this could make a $2 trip to the airport much
more appealing,” he said.
“We all acknowledge that
travelling around Queenstown can be frustrating at times,
particularly in high visitor season and during peak
commuting hours. So any initiative that has the potential
for people to see public transport as a first choice has to
be a good thing”.
On Tuesday, 12 November Air New
Zealand announced the trial of a pop-up check in and bag
drop service in Earl Street, Queenstown from 20 November.
The trial will run for three months.
“I’d encourage
our local accommodation providers to promote this in-town
check in and bag drop, then hop on the $2 bus to enjoy the
scenery as they depart,” said Mayor
Boult.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. It is devastating non-human life everywhere and disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems humanity depends on.
It is increasingly clear that the primary underlying driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>