Keep thieves off the gift list this Christmas!
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
We’re heading into the busiest time of year for postal
deliveries and Police want to remind everyone to do what
they can to stop parcel theft.
Coming into Christmas there
are more parcels being delivered, and more chances for your
presents to be stolen.
Thieves will take any opportunity
to steal, and parcels left on front door steps or in
apartment building common areas are an easy target.
Our
advice is:
• Get packages delivered to a place where
someone will be home to receive them, or to a work
address.
• If you do have deliveries made to your home,
make sure you're going to be home to sign for them, or have
a secure location where they can be left.
• Make sure
your delivery instructions are clear, and ask for packages
not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an
apartment building post box.
• If you're not going to
be home when the parcel is delivered, arrange to collect
your parcel from the depot, or have the parcel redirected to
the address of someone you trust.
• Be smart when
disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you've
been buying expensive items.
• Report any suspicious
behaviour to Police - e.g.
if you see a car following a
courier van, or an unexpected visitor knocks on your door
asking for someone you don't know.
Make sure your gifts
get given to your loved ones this Christmas and not
thieves.
