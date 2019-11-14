Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Santa makes a popular comeback to Lower Hutt

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:42 am
Press Release: DestinationHutt


After the ‘mysterious’ disappearance of Christmas in the Park from the region a few years ago, charitable trust DestinationHutt had an opportunity to revive the popular event and did so this year.

The December the 7th date made an ideal day as it fell exactly between the Auckland and Christchurch, televised Coca Cola in the park productions which have both gained in popularity over the years.

DestinationHutt chair Phil Sprey stated that while there are Christmas event and activities across the region, many people had lamented the loss of a bigger event and the traditional approach of the past and parents had been in touch with the organisation in overwhelming numbers supporting the revival.

“We were fortunate as we were already planning the large charity event ‘The Worlds Big Sleep Out’ which is in the same place on the same day, we had the stages, equipment and a number of artists who were joining us so to add this special free family event to the front of the entertainment became an opportunity we could ignore.”

As it’s location is in McEwan Park, Marine Parade in Petone and is in the early evening it was decided to aptly name the event Santa@Sunset. There are 6 stages, huge video screens, food vendors and ample parking.

With MC comedian Greg Ellis the line-up of artist includes Money of Old Rope – a classic over band, Kids from the Goodtime Music Academy, Phoebe Rose Osborne and upcoming opera singer supported by Orchestra Wellington as is Gareth Barker who has a Michael Buble croon. Steely DNA, and a special Christmas song from Sol3Mio via satellite, DogTown a pop-rock band from the Capital, Nathan King (ZED), Mieke and Kaylpso a unique duo from the Hutt, Tim Brown and Caramello Blues, Vox Ethno a Balkan Folk ensemble, The famous BeatGirls, plus Santa of course. As a special bonus, Richard Taylor is presenting a children’s bedtime story being filmed at WETA Workshop.

All the above are donating their time and talent as are the host of sponsors, most from the Hutt area who have been extraordinarily generous to make this event part of an exciting day.

The Santa@Sunset starts at 6pm on Saturday Dec 7 and concludes at 8:45pm when the younger audience will make way for the Worlds Big Sleep Out which starts at 9.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DestinationHutt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extermination scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of a diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures to exist and thrive.

The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 
 

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why Sustainable NZ Isn't Self-Sustaining

Asking whether this new, environmentally focussed party can make the 5% MMP threshold may be the wrong question, though. It's more achievable goal would be to knock the Greens below the 5% threshold ... More>>

ALSO:

Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools

“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other... It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.” More>>

ALSO:

National Education Doc:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 