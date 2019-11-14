Be aware of counterfeit cash

Invercargill Police are asking businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash, following reports of fake bank notes being presented at businesses recently.

Police are currently making enquiries into these reports, however, it is important that businesses involved in handling money are aware of security features within New Zealand bank notes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF quick guide, on their website.

Security features are the same on all denominations.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it and notify Police.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with Police.

If you have any information about these counterfeit notes or anyone who might be involved in their manufacture or distribution, please contact Police.

You can phone Police on 105, or you can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

