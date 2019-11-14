Update: Serious incident near Murchison
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Serious incident near Murchison"
Police can
advise a 59-year-old Canterbury man has died after his
vehicle was struck by rockfall near Murchison earlier this
afternoon.
Police received a report around 1:50pm of the
incident, around 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge.
SH6
is expected to remain closed until 5pm tomorrow.
People
planning journeys in the area are advised to check the NZTA
website for updates.
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>