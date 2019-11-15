House fire, Aranui
Friday, 15 November 2019, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a house fire overnight in
Aranui, Christchurch.
Police were called to Gosport Street
to assist Fire and Emergency about 2.15am.
Cordons and a
scene guard are currently in place.
Police will make
enquiries into the circumstances of the
fire.
