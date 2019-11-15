Wellingtonians reminded to drive sober
Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Wellingtonians reminded to drive sober"
Wellington Police
will be out in full force this evening and over the weekend
focusing on alcohol and drug impaired driving.
Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Derek Orchard
says over the last few weeks, we have conducted more than
8000 breath-screening tests across the Capital.
“While
it is pleasing to see the majority of those stopped were not
impaired drivers, it’s disappointing to still have some
drivers choosing to drive while impaired by alcohol or
drugs.
"These people are not fit to be on the
road.
“NZ Police is committed to reducing death and
serious trauma on our roads, this includes getting these
impaired drivers off the road.
"Of the 377 people who died
on our roads last year, approximately 20 per cent were
impaired by alcohol.
“If you are going to drive, avoid
alcohol.
It’s not worth your life, or someone
else’s,” says Inspector
Orchard.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>