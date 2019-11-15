Wellingtonians reminded to drive sober

Wellington Police will be out in full force this evening and over the weekend focusing on alcohol and drug impaired driving.

Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Derek Orchard says over the last few weeks, we have conducted more than 8000 breath-screening tests across the Capital.

“While it is pleasing to see the majority of those stopped were not impaired drivers, it’s disappointing to still have some drivers choosing to drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

"These people are not fit to be on the road.

“NZ Police is committed to reducing death and serious trauma on our roads, this includes getting these impaired drivers off the road.

"Of the 377 people who died on our roads last year, approximately 20 per cent were impaired by alcohol.

“If you are going to drive, avoid alcohol.

It’s not worth your life, or someone else’s,” says Inspector Orchard.

