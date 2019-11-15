Fatal fire in Christchurch

Fatal fire in Christchurch

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is working alongside Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Christchurch.

Emergency Services were called to the fire at Gosport Street in Aranui just after 2am this morning.

The two-storey house was well involved when our crews arrived at the scene.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Dave Stackhouse says while crews were inside they discovered a deceased person.

He says a male and a young child escaped the fire.

The house was fitted with working smoke alarms which alerted one of the occupants.

Dave Stackhouse says an Iwi liaison officer is on scene and supporting the family.

He says the thoughts of Fire and Emergency New Zealand are with the family at this tragic time.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

