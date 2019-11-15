Serious crash, Pigeon Bay

"Serious crash, Pigeon Bay"

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Port Levy-Pigeon Bay Road, Pigeon Bay, where a single vehicle has gone down a bank.

Police were called about 12.15pm.

Initial indications are two people may be seriously injured, while another three are understood to have moderate injuries.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

