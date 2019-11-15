Serious crash, Mangatawhiri, Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Road, Mangatawhiri, Waikato.

Police were called around 3.15pm.

Initial indications are three people have received serious injuries.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.





