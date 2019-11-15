Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Remote Economy research shines light on local talent

Friday, 15 November 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council


Earlier this year, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) commissioned a survey on residents who earn their income from outside the district – our remote economy.

The aim of the Remote Economy research was to better understand this part of the local community and uncover potential opportunities to tap into their skillsets and help diversify the economy.

A summary of this research has now been released and can be viewed on the QLDC website: www.qldc.govt.nz/services/economic-development-projects.

Although only a small segment of this community took part in the research, the information gathered provides rich insight into this emerging part of our workforce.

QLDC Economic Development Manager Peter Harris advised the research was the first of the kind for New Zealand and he is pleased with the findings.

Key findings include:
• Expertise: Marketing, engineering, design, IT, education, and others.
• Income gathering: Three out of four make all their income outside the district
• Demographics: Average respondent 47 years old – evenly split between males and females.
• Travel: Almost two thirds travel regularly. Of those who travel, they spend on average 44 days away from the district each year, spending 65% of this time travelling internationally.
• Potential opportunities: One in three remote workers see potential to grow a team locally, and one in two either want to start a new business or support others launching a start-up.
“Remote working is an emerging trend, particularly for a destination like ourselves. This research has confirmed there is a deep and diverse pool of highly skilled people working remotely here with a desire to connect. This is the gold our district hasn’t mined yet,” said Mr Harris.

The next phase in the Remote Economy work includes connecting remote workers with the aim of bringing together similar interests, businesses, and skillsets, and to test how they could contribute to growing well-paying local roles. A facilitator has been contracted by QLDC for this and they will work alongside remote workers for the next three months.

“I am looking forward to seeing how this group can support not only each other, but other businesses in our community too,” Mr Harris added.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 