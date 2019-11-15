Name release – Anzac Ave fatal crash, Whanganui

Police can now release the name of the person that died following a fatal crash on Anzac Ave, Whanganui, Saturday 9 November.

She was 68-year-old Jeanette Mary Gibbs of Bastia Hill.

Police extends its sympathies to her family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.





© Scoop Media

