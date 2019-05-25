Shoppers already shunning Huawei handsets

Huawei has had a difficult week and the consumer impact can already be seen, Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett at PriceSpy, comments:

“It’s not just network providers and tech giants who are turning their backs on Huawei. Over the last four days, Huawei handsets have slumped in popularity – receiving 28% less clicks as they did the week before in the New Zealand and up to 46% less in other countries where PriceSpy operate.

“Samsung seems to be benefitting the most from Huawei’s loss, with 24% more clicks on its products in the New Zealand.

“It remains to be seen if this will lead to a long term knock on effect for Huawei but early indicators show that the major manufacturer may struggle to recover outside of China.”

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett is the New Zealand country manager at PriceSpy, the fully impartial price and product comparison site.

Handset popularity – global averages for where PriceSpy operate Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 32% +50% Apple 24% +20% Huawei 9% -26% Xiaomi 7% +6% OnePlus 4% +11% Motorola 2% +12% Honor 1% -1% LG 0% +2%

Source: PriceSpy.co.uk, correct as of 24th May 2019







Handset popularity - NZ Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 46% +14% Apple 20% +7% Huawei 12% -28% Xiaomi 6% +1% OnePlus 4% +13%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - UK Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 35% +13% Apple 30% -8% Huawei 7% -46% Xiaomi 7% +19% Motorola 4% +31%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - Ireland Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 37% +11% Apple 26% +4.3% Huawei 9% -40% Xiaomi 8% +9% Motorola 5% +31%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - Italy Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 33% +12% Apple 24% +19% Xiaomi 13% +4% Huawei 12% -11% LG 3% 13%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - France Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 43% +24% Xiaomi 15% +1% Apple 15% +7.1% Huawei 7.3% -45% OnePlus 3.5% +16%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - Finland Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicks Change in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May) Samsung 34% +140% Apple 21% +24% OnePlus 8% +29% Huawei 6.3% -21% Honor 5.9% -10%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

© Scoop Media

