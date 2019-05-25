Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shoppers already shunning Huawei handsets

Saturday, 25 May 2019, 12:36 pm
Press Release: PriceSpy

Huawei has had a difficult week and the consumer impact can already be seen, Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett at PriceSpy, comments:
“It’s not just network providers and tech giants who are turning their backs on Huawei. Over the last four days, Huawei handsets have slumped in popularity – receiving 28% less clicks as they did the week before in the New Zealand and up to 46% less in other countries where PriceSpy operate.

“Samsung seems to be benefitting the most from Huawei’s loss, with 24% more clicks on its products in the New Zealand.

“It remains to be seen if this will lead to a long term knock on effect for Huawei but early indicators show that the major manufacturer may struggle to recover outside of China.”

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett is the New Zealand country manager at PriceSpy, the fully impartial price and product comparison site.

Handset popularity – global averages for where PriceSpy operate

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung32%+50%
Apple24%+20%
Huawei9%-26%
Xiaomi7%+6%
OnePlus4%+11%
Motorola2%+12%
Honor1%-1%
LG0%+2%

Source: PriceSpy.co.uk, correct as of 24th May 2019


Handset popularity - NZ

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung46%+14%
Apple20%+7%
Huawei12%-28%
Xiaomi6%+1%
OnePlus4%+13%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - UK

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung35%+13%
Apple30%-8%
Huawei7%-46%
Xiaomi7%+19%
Motorola4%+31%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - Ireland

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung37%+11%
Apple26%+4.3%
Huawei9%-40%
Xiaomi8%+9%
Motorola5%+31%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - Italy

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung33%+12%
Apple24%+19%
Xiaomi13%+4%
Huawei12%-11%
LG3%13%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - France

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung43%+24%
Xiaomi15%+1%
Apple15%+7.1%
Huawei7.3%-45%
OnePlus3.5%+16%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

Handset popularity - Finland

Handset manufacturer Share of mobile clicksChange in popularity (20th – 24th May vs 13th – 17th May)
Samsung34%+140%
Apple21%+24%
OnePlus8%+29%
Huawei6.3%-21%
Honor5.9%-10%

Source: PriceSpy.co.nz, correct as of 24th May 2019

