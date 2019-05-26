Kiwibank appoints Chief Digital and Technology Officer



Sunday 26 May 2019

Kiwibank appoints Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Kiwibank today announced the appointment of a new Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Hamish Rumbold.

He will be joining the New Zealand-owned bank in August, from ClearPoint, one of New Zealand’s leading digital experience and engineering firms. He’s also a Director at Fidelity Life and at a tech start-up called Fresho.

Rumbold previously led Air New Zealand’s global digital distribution channels, digital marketing capability and customer facing technology. This included leading the platform and product development of customer facing technologies including: www.airnz; the Air New Zealand App; Artificial intelligence – Oscar; in-flight Wi-Fi/connectivity; the Airband and disrupt management.

Kiwibank Chief Executive officer Steve Jurkovich says: “Hamish’s career shows a great understanding of how technology can transform the experience for our customers and team. He has a proven track history of bringing the best combination of people, process and technology together.

“Technology will play a key part in Kiwibank’s success. We searched both locally and overseas and considered a fantastic range of candidates. Hamish has lived and worked in New Zealand, the UK, India, and South America. He has experience across the aviation, retail banking, retail, FMCG, automotive and telecommunications industries. His experience and passion for Kiwis and the businesses they own, makes him the perfect leader for Kiwibank’s technology and digital capabilities.

“Hamish is passionate about building awesome teams, bringing technology closer to the customer for easy, fast and fantastic outcomes. We are looking forward to having him onboard,” Mr Jurkovich concluded.

