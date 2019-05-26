Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank appoints Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Sunday, 26 May 2019, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Kiwibank


Sunday 26 May 2019

Media release

Kiwibank appoints Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Kiwibank today announced the appointment of a new Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Hamish Rumbold.

He will be joining the New Zealand-owned bank in August, from ClearPoint, one of New Zealand’s leading digital experience and engineering firms. He’s also a Director at Fidelity Life and at a tech start-up called Fresho.

Rumbold previously led Air New Zealand’s global digital distribution channels, digital marketing capability and customer facing technology. This included leading the platform and product development of customer facing technologies including: www.airnz; the Air New Zealand App; Artificial intelligence – Oscar; in-flight Wi-Fi/connectivity; the Airband and disrupt management.

Kiwibank Chief Executive officer Steve Jurkovich says: “Hamish’s career shows a great understanding of how technology can transform the experience for our customers and team. He has a proven track history of bringing the best combination of people, process and technology together.

“Technology will play a key part in Kiwibank’s success. We searched both locally and overseas and considered a fantastic range of candidates. Hamish has lived and worked in New Zealand, the UK, India, and South America. He has experience across the aviation, retail banking, retail, FMCG, automotive and telecommunications industries. His experience and passion for Kiwis and the businesses they own, makes him the perfect leader for Kiwibank’s technology and digital capabilities.

“Hamish is passionate about building awesome teams, bringing technology closer to the customer for easy, fast and fantastic outcomes. We are looking forward to having him onboard,” Mr Jurkovich concluded.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 