Finalists announced for inaugural Primary Industries Awards

Monday, 27 May 2019, 9:43 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

The following nominations are the successful finalists for the Primary Industries Awards, to be presented at a gala dinner sponsored by FMG in Wellington on July 1.

The awards are part of the Primary Industries Awards Summit, on July 1 - 2.

The awards aim to shine a spotlight on the important role the primary sector plays in the economy and honour the most successful and innovative primary industries’ producers and supporters.

The conference is a partnership between Federated Farmers and Conferenz.

The finalists are:

Primary Industries Team Award:

-DairyNZ, for ‘Rosie the Cow’

-Beef + Lamb NZ, for "Taste Pure New Zealand’

Primary Industries Science and Research Award:

-Lincoln University, for ClearTech

-Agricom/Greener Pastures, for Ecotain

Primary Industries Innovation & Collaboration Award:

-Farmlands, for Safe Farm and Safe visits

-AgriCom/Greener Pastures, for Ecotain

-New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association, for Tahi Ngatahi

Primary Industries Chief Executive of the Year:

-Linda Sissons, PrimaryITO

-Greg Campbell, Ravensdown

The award for Outstanding Contribution to the Primary Industries will be made on the night of July 1, at the awards dinner.

Tickets for the cocktail reception and dinner are $190 +gst and are available from: https://primaryindustries.co.nz/awards/gala-dinner.




