Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EITE business committed to low-emissions economy

Monday, 27 May 2019, 10:18 am
Press Release: Business NZ


A new report shows firms with high energy use working responsibly towards climate goals.

A report by Castalia Strategic Advisors shows that EITE (Emission Intensive and Trade Exposed) businesses are proactively reducing emissions and have a common interest in helping the Government to meet its international climate change obligations.

(Emissions-intensive firms use significant amounts of energy to create their products. Trade-exposed firms sell products overseas in competition with overseas firms. Firms that are both emissions-intensive and trade-exposed bear the cost of reducing emissions while competing against overseas firms that do not bear similar costs.)

The report shows that New Zealand’s EITE businesses are a significant segment of the economy, employing around 15,000 New Zealanders.

The businesses, members of a BusinessNZ EITE working group, want to help the Government achieve workable emissions reduction policies and an energy-intensive sector that is responsive to climate change policies.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says EITE businesses want to see emissions reduction policies that take account of unintended consequences and potential risks to the economy.

"For example, there is a risk of uncompetitive emissions pricing forcing domestic businesses to close, with production shifting to countries with higher emissions intensity.

"The EITE group is seeking ongoing and constructive dialogue with the Government to help ensure that unnecessary trade-offs are avoided, and investment can be encouraged.



"EITE businesses produce goods that form the backbone of our economy including fresh food, building materials, critical industrial chemicals, and industrial metals.

"EITE businesses create jobs, wealth and regional diversification, and contribute significantly to higher living standards for all New Zealanders.

"Any emissions reduction policy must consider the economic and social impacts it will have on this important sector.

"Predictable and durable policy settings are the cornerstone to unlocking greater investment in low-emission initiatives, and we welcome any opportunity to work with the Government as it develops its plan to achieve its emissions reduction targets."

The Castalia report:

Emissions Intensive Trade Exposed Businesses’ Contribution to NZ’s Low Emission Economy

and a supporting Infographic are available on www.businessnz.org.nz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 