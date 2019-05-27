Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trading nations – export and import numbers at a click

Monday, 27 May 2019, 11:10 am
27 May 2019

Seeing what Kiwis buy and sell internationally is now much easier with our New Zealand trade dashboard, Stats NZ said today.

The new dashboard includes a map of the world – just click on any country from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe to see how much New Zealand trades with that country.

Try the New Zealand trade dashboard.

The dashboard includes a section ‘Trade by country’ that includes details of key goods and services trade. There is also a ‘Trade by product’ section that shows the values of specific imports or exports, for example aircraft from the United States, or the value of wool exports to China.

“The New Zealand trade dashboard makes exploring our trade ties easier than hunting through tables of data,” international statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said. “The dashboard shows just how far our trade connections go around the world.”

China is our biggest market, with two-way trade of both goods and services worth more than $30 billion for the year ended December 2018. At the other end of the scale, Greenland ranks 222nd for two-way trade at just $214,079. New Zealand has both ends of the world covered – exports to Antarctica were worth about $2.4 million.

“The dashboard is experimental. We hope to get feedback from users about what they like and how it can be improved,” Mr Dolan said.



The data is for both goods and services, with annual figures from 2013 to 2018. There is also an option to download data in CSV files.

Other sources of trade data

Overseas merchandise trade

Goods and services trade by country

Balance of payments and international investment position


The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit New Zealand trade dashboard

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
