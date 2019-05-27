Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Federated Farmers urges perseverance on NAIT re-registration

Monday, 27 May 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Technical and other issues are not helping with re-registration for the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme but Federated Farmers is urging all farmers to persevere.

"This is too important to backslide on. The Mycoplasma bovis issue has highlighted why we need excellent levels of compliance with NAIT," Feds Dairy Chairperson Chris Lewis says.

"All of us - farmers and OSPRI - need to pull together to get NAIT working well. In terms of eradicating M. bovis, to borrow the words of Ed Hillary, that’s the way we’ll ‘knock the bastard off’."

Following the recent NAIT system upgrade, every person in charge of animals must re-register their NAIT location. Less than a week out from Gypsy Day (June 1), when hundreds of sharemilkers around the country move their cows, equipment and families to new farms, there is concern that more than 7000 dairy farms are yet to re-register.

"OSPRI representatives have come along to just about every one of our 24 provincial AGMs to explain current pressures on the system, and we really thank them for that. Their 0800 call centre staff are grappling with significant backlogs, and out on the farm it’s not helping that poor broadband is hindering the on-line processes," Chris says.

"There are also a minority of farmers and lifestyle block holders who seem unaware - or even worse, unconcerned - about their obligations. They need to up their game."

Re-registration, and other aspects of NAIT compliance, is essential, Chris says. There is a lot of useful information at https://ospri.co.nz/

"If you’re having technical issues with the system, or you’re trying to get through on the 0800 number, we know it’s frustrating. But please persevere."

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 