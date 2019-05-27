Talent wins coveted NZ Hi-Tech award

Auckland, 24 May 2019 - Talent has been named a winner in the NZ Hi-Tech awards, recognised for Best Contribution to the NZ Hi-Tech Sector by an Internationally Headquartered Company.

In three simultaneous ceremonies held across New Zealand, in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Talent was named the winner of this award from an impressive pool of finalists including IBM, MYOB and Vodafone.

Founded in Australia in 1995 and launched in New Zealand in 2009, Talent’s NZ operation now has 28 full-time team members across Auckland and Wellington, led by Country Manager Bianca Jones, and Auckland General Manager Kara Smith. Bianca and Kara have over 27 years’ combined experience in the NZ recruitment industry.

Talent was recoganised for its commitment, connection and contribution to the NZ Hi-Tech market.

In the past year, Talent has made contributions to the NZ Hi-Tech industry through a number of key initiatives. These include Talent Engage, the industry-first online contractor lifestyle hub, and foundation Talent RISE, which is dedicated to connecting young people experiencing barriers to employment with tech jobs in various industries.

RISE was launched in NZ in 2018 and is shaping the future of work in the NZ Hi-Tech sector by addressing the NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) youth crisis, with the aim of providing a brighter future for the rangatahi (young people) of today. RISE NZ offers education and work readiness programs assisting rangatahi experiencing barriers to employment. The Talent RISE team works closely with potential employers to source job opportunities.







The Hi-Tech Awards judges said the quality of the entrants was at an all-time high this year. At the ceremony Talent was recognised as a company that has genuine passion for all New Zealanders and a company that is committed to making a real difference the future of New Zealand.

Talent’s New Zealand Country Manager, Bianca Jones said:

“Winning this award really validates the mahi we have put in and will continue to put in to pull people from diverse backgrounds into the tech community. We feel we have a duty to inspire the companies we work with to find exceptional people from all backgrounds, abilities, and perspectives to join their teams. This is one of the ways we can redefine recruitment, by enabling opportunities for all - whether that be our clients, contractors or our communities.”

Talent’s APAC CEO, Mark Nielsen said:

“Our New Zealand team continues to go from strength to strength, thanks to the dedication, passion and tenacity of a wonderful group of people and the leadership of Bianca Jones and Kara Smith. They have made enormous contributions to the New Zealand tech sector and community, and this is fantastic recognition for their work.”

This recognition caps off an exceptional year for the New Zealand Talent Team, which was also recognised by SEEK as the New Zealand medium Recruitment Agency of the Year.

