Northland waterfront ‘kiwiana’ campground pitched for sale

27.5.2019

The waterfront land, buildings and business housing one of the busiest traditional campgrounds and caravan parks in Northland has been placed on the market for sale.

The Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park on the shores of the Veronica Channel just south of the main Paihia township in the beautiful Bay of Islands is a 1.56-hectare property containing the full complement of campground accommodation infrastructure.

The holiday park’s core clientele consists both international tourists and domestic guests from the Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. Many are repeat visitors who book in up to 12 months in advance to secure prime waterfront and second-row positions.

Surrounded by mature trees and bush on three sides and with boat ramp access to a sheltered cove guests enjoy quality and pristinely presented TOP 10 Holiday Park amenities in quiet park like surroundings.

The freehold land, buildings and going concern Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park business at 1290 Paihia Road are now being marketed for sale through expressions of interest with Bayleys Real Estate, with offers closing on June 21.

Bayleys salespeople John Greenwood, Irene Bremner, and Wayne Scurrah said the property sustaining Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park is zoned Residential 9C and is contained within a single land title.







Accommodation and business infrastructure at the Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park include:

• 13 cabins in one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and family units

• 12 waterfront sites for use by caravans, motorhomes or tents

• 14 powered hardstand motorhome sites

• 34 powered grassed sites

• 27 non-powered grassed sites

• A communal commercial-grade kitchen facility with adjacent al-fresco dining room and BBQ area

• A TV room

• High quality ablutions block including accessible facilities

• A laundry block with commercial-standard coin-operated washers and dryers

• Children’s playground

• Boat ramp

• Campervan dump station

• A two-bedroom owner/manager’s homestead with interconnecting camp administration office and grocery store.

Nightly rack rates for accommodation for two persons range from $56 for the small non-powered camping plots, up to $175 for the two-bedroom superior cabin.

Mr Greenwood said Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park ran at close to 100 percent occupancy over the Christmas/New Year break through to when schools returned, and had strong shoulder periods supported by international travelers in the spring and autumn seasons.

“Cabins within the park’s inventory have recently been fully refurbished to now feature double glazing, renovated bathrooms, and kitchenettes. This upgrading of accommodation standards has allowed for higher nightly rates to be achieved – with the budgeted investment pay-back timeline shortened quite substantially as a result,” Mr Greenwood said.

“In parallel with the interior décor refurbishment programme, the venue’s communal facilities have always been maintained to an extremely high standard. This, along with a vegetation and landscaping maintenance programme, is undertaken over the winter months when guest numbers are low to minimise disturbance and business interruption.

“Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park is different from many other such campground entities around the country, because most of the caravan, tent and motorhome sites are spaciously interspersed under the shade of large mature flame and fig trees – rather than being tightly packed side-by-side in large field-like spaces.

“The tree plantings at Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park extend down to the shoreline, without obstructing sea views.”

Mr Scurrah said the surrounding thick bush, combined with the positioning of the holiday park campsite in a shallow valley at the base of an ocean-facing headland, meant the entire property was sheltered from strong winds – a benefit enjoyed by campers.

“Paihia TOP 10 Holiday Park is located close enough to Paihia township that guests can easily drive into town to stock up on daily retail needs yet is far enough away to ensure the amenity delivers a sense of peace and serenity predominantly based around aquatic activities such as fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and swimming. Whilst access to the water and aquatic activities is already excellent, resource consent is also in place to establish a 24-metre boat jetty,” he said.

“The existing positioning of cabins within the greater holiday park compound means there is the opportunity, subject to council consent, for any new owner of the business to add more room inventory without adversely affecting the sea views of campers pitched or hitched up in the centre of the complex.”



